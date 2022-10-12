October 3, 1922
Harvey Chenault of Richmond passed Monday evening October 1, 1922, at the home of his neighbor C.F. Higgins on High Street in Richmond. He was together with family listening to music on the phonograph. Mr. Chenault was survived by his widow, Mrs. Mary Hume Chenault, his mother, Mrs. T.D. Chenault, Sr., three sisters, Mrs. Nelson Prewitt Gay of Winchester, Mrs. Albert T. McCown of Madison County and Mrs. Emerson Gwynne of Baltimore, Maryland, and two brothers, John D. Chenault of Maysville and T.D. Chenault, Jr., of Madison County.
Mr. Chenault was one of the wealthiest and most prominent citizens of Madison County. He was a director in the State Bank and Trust Company, a deacon at First Baptist Church at he time of his death.
October 2, 1947
Leon Lewis of Berea was elected thrice illustrious master of Richmond Council No. 71, Royal Master Masons, at a meeting held Thursday, September 26th at the Masonic Temple in Richmond. The Berea Council was consolidated with the Richmond chapter in 1941. The meeting marked the retirement of Emil F. Webb as thrice illustrious master, after having served as presiding officer of all four Richmond Masonic bodies – Richmond Lodge, the Royal Arch Chapter, the Council of Royal and Select Masters, and Richmond Commandery, Knights Templar. Other officers elected to serve for the ensuing year were Lewie Traugott, deputy master; Norman Rice, principal conductor of the work; Noble G. Deniston, recorder; J.W. Hamilton, treasurer; Porter Congleton, captain of the guard; Thomas Todd, conductor of council; J.C. Gabbard, Jr., steward, and John A. Kunkle, sentinel.
October 4, 1979
City councilman, Robert Nunnery felt that his job as a public official was finished – so he was not running in November’s city council race. “I original ran because there were some things I wanted to see done,” Nunnery Said. “Most of them have been.” The projects on his list included a parking lot at Berea Community School; bathrooms and a concession stand at the stadium; a fire substation; and the beginning of a street program, where the total cost of the street wasn’t charged to the benefitting property owner. “I don’t know how long a person should stay in,” Nunnery said. “but I feel that it’s a healthy thing if the council does turn over some.” Of the eight councilmen that were serving at the time, five were up for re-election. Nunnery, Dr. Edsel Arnett, and Melvin Higgins were not running. The five incumbents, together with Dennis Blackburn, Ralph Wagers and Jack Farmer, filed together as the “Progressive Party.” One candidate, Joseph Taylor, was running independently. “I am sincerely pleased with the department heads, and especially with the selection of the administrator-coordinator,” Nunnery said. “The city is very fortunate to have a good administrative staff. During his tenure on the council, Nunnery served on the fire, law and order, and street maintenance and sanitation committees.
October 1, 1992
Jean Roberts, of Foley Middle School recently received a service award for her special efforts from the Kentucky State Council/International Reading Association. Roberts served as president of the Jesse Steward Council last year and was vice president elect of the reading council for the upcoming year. Roberts also served on the State Writing Advisory Council and the State Reading Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.