It’s been more than three years since we were in shutdown mode.
The pandemic took away normalcy and changed my life forever. It has not or ever will be the same as it was prior to the Year of our Lord, 2020.
It was not the best of times.
I remember driving through town, looking at empty businesses, restaurants and watched church online for months. My first few months as publisher, I communicated by e-mail and phone and did most everything online.
For someone who likes to be visible within the community, it wasn’t a fun time, but we adjusted and produced a newspaper on a weekly basis and conducted business as usual as we have done since we printed our first edition in 1899.
On my 20th wedding anniversary in December of 2020, more than two months after my mom’s passing after contracting the virus — Rhonda and I tested positive for the virus. I’ve had it at least twice since, but nothing like the first time.
Even then, our front office manager Libby and I managed to get the paper out on a weekly basis. She worked in the morning and I did the second shift for at least two weeks before we tested negative for the virus.
I covered events at the University of Kentucky but did so from afar and on zoom. I was one of a select few journalists who attended every home game. We had to conduct postgame interviews through zoom.
The restrictions and mandatory masks lasted for two full seasons. When it was time to get the vaccine, I didn’t hesitate knowing how deadly the virus could be since it dealt a major blow and took away the glue to our family.
Three years removed from mask mandates and future uncertainty, we have learned from our past experiences and in the future we will know more about the origin of a virus that reshaped the future.
Despite the changes, we remain more than ever committed to covering our community. The method by which we do so may change, but the mission remains the same as it has for more than 100 years.
