(1) Taxes: The Madison County Fiscal Court passed a 11.4 cent property tax increase but a local tax watch dog group gathered enough signatures for a petition recall that would have placed the measure on the 2020 November ballot. The court later rescinded the increase and instead place a five percent insurance premium tax on all county residents, which excludes City of Berea and City of Richmond residents.
(2) Expansion: The industrial giant Hyster-Yale broke ground on an expansion that will add 160,000 square feet to the existing facility and increase the plant size by 30 percent. The land was donated by the City of Berea and officials broke ground on the expansion last August.
(3) Stone steps aside: Longtime City Administrator Randy Stone stepped down and retired last September following 22 years as the chief presiding officer of the city. Stone received the C.C. Hensley Distinguished Service Award and a red tie at his final City Council meeting.
(4) New faces: In addition to a new mayor (Bruce Fraley), former Berea Police Chief David Gregory was hired as the city administrator, while Eric Scott replaced Gregory as the highest ranking law enforcement officer in the city. Donna Angel was hired as the Economic Development Director and Robin Adams will replace long-time city clerk Cheryl Chasteen in February.
(5) Council matters: The Berea City Council considered a municipal order replacing invocations with a moment of silence before bi-monthly meetings but the city governing body rejected the proposal in a 6-2 vote in November. The meeting drew a standing-room only crowd and 12 in attendance spoke in favor of and against the proposed municipal order.
(6) Remembering 9/11: The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit made a visit to Berea and artifacts were on display at Farristown Middle School. The school held a program Wednesday morning and the featured speakers were Catherine Christman of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, along with former New York City Firefighters Pat Clancy and Tom Lonegan. Battalion Chief Scott Adams of the Berea Fire Department also spoke at the event.
(7) New name: Saint Joseph's Berea changed its name to CHI Saint Joseph Health and John Yanes took over as President of the Berea and London institutions late last year. Yanes has been on the job for three months and previously served as CEO of Andalusia Health in Andalusia, Alabama. He also has worked at hospital and health networks in Jacksonville, Daytona Beach and Pompano Beach, all in Florida.
(8) Making a splash: The Berea Dolphins celebrated their 50th anniversary. Since the team was founded in 1969, it has seen many changes. Initially, it swam at the old Seabury Gym on Berea College’s campus. Now, the swimming action takes place at the Berea City Pool. The team is made up of nearly 100 swimmers.
(9) Draft Day: Former Madison Southern and University of Alabama standout Damien Harris was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft as the 87th overall selection by the New England Patriots. The Patriots selected Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round, reuniting the former Auburn quarterback with Harris. The two played pee wee football together in Richmond, marking the beginning of a remarkable beginning for the two players.
(10) Destroying dangerous gas: The Bluegrass Army Depot began the process of destroying chemical weapons last June. The process of destroying 523 tons of chemical agents is expected to be completed by 2023. The agents stored at the facility include GB, VX and mustard gas.
