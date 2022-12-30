1 It was a red wave for voters in Madison County in the general election. For the first time in modern era, the Fiscal Court will be led by Republicans for the next four years. Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor was re-elected for a third time and will be joined by newcomers Brian Combs and Stephen Lochmueller. Tom Botkin and Billy Ray Hughes will form the republican majority on the county’s governing body.
2 The Berea City Council welcomed back a former council member when David Rowlette was voted in after he narrowly lost his seat in the 2020 election. He will join Teresa Scenters, Katie Startzman, Cora Jane Wilson, Jim Davis, Ronnie Terrill, Steve Caudill and Jerry Little and serve for the next two years on city council. Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley was unopposed and will serve for four more years. John Payne lost his seat on council after serving for the past four years.
3 The Ignite North and South Academy campuses open their doors to students. The South branch is located adjacent to Farristown Middle School and gives high school students in Madison County an opportunity to achieve their career goals in business and marketing, health science, culinary and food service, industrial maintenance and electrical technician, engineering, diesel medium heavy truck inspection, maintenance and minor repair technician, entry-level welding, and work toward dual credit courses in criminal justice through Eastern Kentucky University. The current enrollment is around 350 students.
4 Former Berea Police Chief Eric Scott stepped down and accepted a post as Associate Vice President (AVP) for Communication and Marketing at Eastern Kentucky University. Scott had served as police chief in Berea for a little more than three years. Scott played football at the University of Kentucky and later in the National Football League (NFL). He began his duties on Dec. 1.
5 It didn’t take long for Berea Mayor to find a replacement for police chief Eric Scott. Major Jason Hays took over for Scott on Dec. 1. Hays intends to continue the community outreach programs to serve those in need and to develop strategies to boost recruitment. Berea ayor Bruce Fraley said the hiring of Hays was the best choice given his experience as the second in command at the department. In addition to handling the continuing accreditation requirements for the BPD, Fraley praised Hays for his ability to identify talent, as well as his sound judgement when it comes to handling personnel matters.
6 Long-time Madison County EMS director Carlos Coyle retired following a 40-year career in the EMS field. He began is career with the ambulance service before he moved up to assistant director and then worked his way up to the top spot. Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor declared Jan. 25, 2022 as “Carlos Coyle Day” in Madison County.
7 The Battle of Richmond reenactment was fought again after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The event drew a large crowd, giving attendees a live version of the Battle of Richmond fought 160 years ago. In addition to the battle reenactment, the highlight of the event featured an 1860s-era baseball game, the first game of its kind in Madison County in more than 25 years.
8 For the first time since 2019, Berea College held its first in-person commencement ceremonies last spring. The 215 graduates for 2022 represented 18 different countries. Guest speaker Geoffrey Canada, globally renowned president and creator of the Harlem Children’s Zone and advocate for education reform, spoke during the ceremony on meeting challenges facing our youth. After 30 years with the Harlem Children’s Zone, Canada stepped down as CEO but continues to serve as president.
9 The Berea College Board of Trustees named Dr. Cheryl L. Nixon as the 10th president of Berea College. Dr. Nixon, who received unanimous support from the board, will be the first woman to serve as Berea College president in the institution’s 167-year history. She will begin her tenure on July 1, 2023 following the retirement of President Lyle D. Roelofs. Dr. Nixon currently serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. She previously served as associate provost, English department chair and graduate program director at the University of Massachusetts Boston.
10 For the first time in school history, the Madison Southern boys and girls basketball teams made it a sweep in the 44th District Tournament. The Eagles defeated rival Madison Central in both contests to complete the first-ever district sweep in basketball. Madison Southern boys coach Austin Newton later resigned in the fall and took over as men’s basketball coach at Berea College.
