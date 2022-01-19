Loren Vern Heacock, 35, of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at U. K. Chandler Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer
wishes he was cremated. Two Memorial Services will be scheduled: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Maple City Chapel in Goshen, Indiana and Sunday, March 13, 2022 in the Berea area. Further details will be forthcoming.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
