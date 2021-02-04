It’s not often a coach will call a 35-point loss a good thing. But Madison Southern Lady Eagles Coach Josh Curtis said precisely that, referencing his team’s 75-40 loss at Mercer County on Jan. 23.
“The Mercer game was good for us because it humbled us,” Curtis said. “It allowed us to see where we are at and what we need to improve on going forward. We didn’t want to forget about that game, but use it as a learning opportunity.”
On the heels of the loss, the Lady Eagles (9-2) have won three straight away from home with wins at Tates Creek (60-44) at Eastern Kentucky’s McBrayer Arena over West Jessamine (64-28) and at Hazard (53-50).
“We watched some film and worked on some things at practice, and it was good to see us respond this past week with three good wins,” Curtis said. “I thought it told a lot about our character and mental toughness to bounce back the way we did.
Against Tates Creek, Samantha Cornelison continued her assault on the school scoring record by dropping 25 points in the win.
Macie Daniels added 15 points in the victory, while Lacie Parks finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
In the game against West Jessamine, Cornelison torched the Lady Colts with 30 points, while Parks added 10.
Cornelison scored 15 in the victory at Hazard. Daniels added 13, while Reece Estep scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Parks commits
Off the court, Parks committed to play college basketball at Berea College. Through 11 games this season, Parks has averaged 7.3 points a contest while connecting on 37 percent of her three-point attempts. She has also averaged 2.6 rebounds per game.
“I’m so happy for Lacie,” Curtis said. “She had a nice list of schools to choose from, and I think it will be a great fit for her and her strengths.
“Berea is getting a great player and an even better person.”
Berea on pause
Berea Community sports teams at all levels were suspended because of COVID-19 until Feb. 3.
According to the KHSAA schedule, the next Lady Pirates game will take place Saturday, Feb.6, at Danville, with the tipoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
The Pirates are scheduled to host Franklin County on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m.
