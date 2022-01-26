Lou “Brenda” McFerron

Lou “Brenda” McFerron, age 69, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Services will take place at Lakes Funeral Home on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow afterward at Poplar Grove Cemetery in Rockcastle County. Bro. Charlie Acton will be officiating. 

Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

