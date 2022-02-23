Louis C. Lamb Sr., 72, of Lilburn Georgia, formerly of Paint Lick,, passed away at his home February 1, 2022. He was the son of the late Melvin A. and Lucy H. Lamb of Paint Lick, Kentucky.
He moved to Georgia in 1967 and worked for Kraft foods for 33 years and later retired from Thermo Pac/Heinz.
He is survived by his wife Janie Gill Lamb, his son Louis Lamb, Jr. (Angy), his grandson Reverend Zachery Brown (Karen), and his great- grandson Caleb Brown. He is also survived by one brother, Gilbert Lamb and two sisters, Shirley Abney and Irene Hale, as well as several sister’s in-laws and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Melvin E., Ernest, Chester, Robert and Russell Lamb as well as two sisters, Celia Robert and Dorothy Marie Lamb. A graveside service was held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Burford, Georgia with his grandson Zachary Brown officiating. Flannigan Funeral Home in Burford, Georgia was in charge of arrangements.
