I was fortunate to attend the Vendor Fair at Kingston Elementary School on Saturday. It was good to be back in the school and see the students’ artwork in the halls. I took advantage of the bake sale to enjoy a mini pineapple upside down cake for breakfast. It was so moist and delicious. Mrs. Long said the baked goods sold out and raised $407. Both food trucks did well also, running out of certain foods.
I enjoyed meandering around the vendor area. There was a large variety of products with over thirty vendors. I know the mini goats were bound to be popular with the kids at the Bigfoot’s Critters table. I picked up a pair of daisy earrings in honor of my mom at the A@K Creations table. I finished up with a necklace from Tinercraft, and handcrafted greeting cards. It was enjoyable to hear the backstories of the vendors.
There are still raffle events that are ongoing. You can check those out at Mrs. Long’s personal Facebook selling site TAMMY’$ TERRIFIC TREA$URE$ (https://www.facebook.com/
