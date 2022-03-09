If you saw a low-flying plane on Tuesday afternoon, Berea Police Department Chief Eric Scott confirmed it to be a C130-J with the Kentucky Air Force National Guard flying a routine training mission.”
The 165th Airlift Squadron, the C-130J flying unit assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing based in Louisville, flies routine training mission throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky, including Berea in Madison County.
Those training missions can include low-level flying and touch and go’s at regional airports all in accordance with regulations.
Any questions, can be directed to the 123 AW Public Affairs office by e-mailing 123.AW.PA.Public.Affairs@us.af.mil.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.