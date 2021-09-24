Some residents in Berea, Southern Madison and Jackson Counties were caught off guard by a low-flying plane that hovered close to the ground on Friday afternoon.
George Wyatt, chairman of the Madison County Airport Board, said the airport received several calls about the aircraft flying at lower than usual altitude.
“There were no issues,” Wyatt said. “Apparently, a military pilot was doing maneuvers. I don’t know from where it was based, but we got tons of calls. Someone even thought there was a crash. As far as I know, no issues.”
