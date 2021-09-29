Lucy Edna Montgomery Ingram

Lucy Ingram, age 79, passed away peacefully Monday, September 27, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 5-9 PM Thursday, September 30th, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with funeral services to follow on Friday October 1st, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Lee Abney officiating. Burial will follow in the Silver Creek Cemetery.

Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Sep 30
Visitation
Thursday, September 30, 2021
5:00PM-9:00PM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
Oct 1
Service
Friday, October 1, 2021
1:00PM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
