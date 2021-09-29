Lucy Edna Montgomery Ingram

Lucy Ingram, age 79, passed away peacefully Monday, September 27, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be 5-9 PM Thursday, September 30th, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with funeral services to follow on Friday October 1st, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Lee Abney officiating. Burial will follow in the Silver Creek Cemetery.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.