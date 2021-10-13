Lucy Jones, 90, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at her home. She was born in Berea, Kentucky on January 27, 1931 to the late John Henry and Mary Lee Hamblen Baker. Lucy worked as a waitress at the Executive Inn for 15 years.
Along with her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Columan Lee Jones, in 1983; her 8 siblings, Hazel Blanton, Margaret (Hubert) Lamb, Stella Anglin, Gladys Matney, Edna Mae Lear, Russell Baker, Chester Baker, and Johnny George “Jay” Baker.
Lucy is survived by her son, Ron (Candace) Jones; her grandson, Coleman Jones; her sister, Lena Baker Rucker; her niece, Thelma “Cricket” Thacker; her great-nephew, Randall Thacker; along with several nieces, nephews and friends.
Services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Chaplin Paul Moore officiating. Burial followed at Roselawn Cemetery in Henderson.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of WKY 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, 42301 or GRADD, 300 Gradd Way, Owensboro, 42301. Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Jones.
