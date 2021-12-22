Luevada Ruth Alexander Lamb, 66, of Berea died Sunday, December 19, 2021 at U.K. Medical Center Lexington. She was a life-long resident of Madison County born April 13, 1955, daughter of the late Lymon and Lucy Cates Alexander, former employee of Hyster-Yale Corporation and member of Red Lick Baptist Church. Luevada was a beloved member of the Big Hill and Red Lick communities, widely know for her cooking, her big heart, her love for everyone and for being Grandma to every child she met.
Survivors include her loving husband Thomas Ray Lamb; children Kim Isaacs (Robert), Glenn Stewart, Thomas Lamb II (Crystal), Ashley Reppert (Ronnie); siblings Doug Alexander (Jane), Mike Alexander (Jan), Julie Hembree; grandchildren Kaleb, Christian, Chelsea, Makayla, Brianna, Thomas, Alexis, Andrew, Coleson; great grandchildren Waylon, Presley, Jase, Rosalyn; as well as numerous relatives, friends, and church family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings Grover, Zola, infant sibling; brother-in-law Charlie.
Funeral Service were held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Red Lick Baptist Church with Bro. Chris Isaacs and Bro. Kenneth Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in Pilot Knob Cemetery. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as Pallbearers Kaleb, Christian, Thomas, Andrew, Coleson, Waylon, Jase. Granddaughters and great-granddaughters will serve as Honorary Pallbearers Chelsea, Makayla, Brianna, Alexis, Presley, Rosalyn. Honorary Pallbearers will also include Carl Alexander, Mike Alexander, Charlie T. Hembree, Craig Hembree, Wayne Adams.
Reppert Funeral Home was entrusted with services.
