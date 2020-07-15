Luther Cox, Jr., 69, passed away Tuesday July 7, 2020 at his residence in Mt Vernon, KY. Luther was born January 27, 1951 at Three Links, in Rockcastle County to the late Luther Cox, Sr. and Pearl Bowman Cox. Luther was a farmer and enjoyed raising cattle. Masonic services were held Saturday July 11, 2020 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Three Links.
To send flowers to the family of Luther Cox, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.