Mable Brookshire Benge Coyle, 95, widow of the late William Maurice Coyle, passed away Wednesday January 26, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. She was born September 17, 1926, in Ashville, N.C. to the late Ray R. and Mary Belle Hensley Benge. Mable loved her family, especially holding her grandchildren and great grandchildren in her arms when they were babies. She enjoyed working jigsaw and sudoku puzzles, solitaire on the computer, playing bridge, watching old black and white movies, and was an avid UK basketball fan. Mable loved her dogs Tammy and Hanna and would keep an eye on all the animals on the farm and always enjoyed a delicious meal.
She retired from Blue Grass Army Depot after 27 years of service, was a volunteer at Berea Hospital and a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, Berea.
In addition to her husband and parents Mable was preceded in death by, one daughter, Linda Ray Coyle Reynolds, two brothers, Charles, and Clyde Benge, and one sister, Malta Benge.
Mable is survived by one son, Mike Coyle and his wife Linda of Berea, son-in-law, Tommy Reynolds of Berea, one brother, Reed Benge and his wife Milbie of Austin, Texas, one sister, Lois Baker of Berea, five grandchildren, Ricky Reynolds and his wife Laura, Toby Coyle and his wife Brandy, Robyn Fields and her husband Kevin, Alicia Kelley and her husband Chris, and Amanda Coyle. Six great grandchildren, Ricky Reynolds, II, Madison Kelley, Emma Kelley, Shelby Fields, Luke Coyle, and Sarah Coyle. Several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to her friend and caregiver, Georgia Stump.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday January 31, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Caldwell-Reiss officiated and burial followed in Berea Cemetery. Her grandchildren served as pallbearers and great grandchildren and the Tuesday Bridge Club Ladies served as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions suggested to First Christian Church, 206 Chestnut Street Berea, KY 40403, or Compassionate Care Center 350 Isaacs Ln. Richmond, KY 40475.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.