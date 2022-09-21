After a two-year break, Berea Book Fest is expanding to become Madison Book Fest and moving to the Richmond location of the Madison County Public Library. On Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., visitors can listen to panel discussions, hear presentations on the craft, talk with authors, and purchase books.
Over 20 authors will be there to meet fans and make new ones. Readers can find fantasy, poetry, true crime, romance, mystery, history, memoir, and more from well-known and newly published authors.
Fantasy and S-F your thing? Shannon McRoberts writes The Monster Hunter Tales and The Ares Chronicles among other titles and poetry collections. Lindsey Frantz created the Upworld series and collaborates with authors Michelle Wilson and K.D. Reid on the story collections in the Hidden Worlds series.
Interested in Kentucky history and true crime? You’ll want to meet William Carman, Randolph Runyon, and former FBI Special Agent William Plunkett.
Looking for new ideas for dinner? Dayna Seelig offers a slew of recipes featuring bourbon and wine in Beyond the Glass and Kentucky Spirited Treasures.
Love a good romance? Check out Chasity Bowlin’s Regency romances and Abigail Keame’s “The Last Chance for Love” series.
Does poetry move you? Tina Parker, Libby Jones, and Julie Hensley have you covered.
Check our website and Facebook page throughout the month for the full list of authors and the schedule of presentations, panels, and workshops.
The Richmond location of the Madison County Public Library is located at 507 West Main Street, Richmond, KY 40475.
Featured Authors
W. Ron Adams, Fred Anderson, Abigail Keam, Bill Carman, Bobi Conn, Chasity Bowlin, Chris Helvey, Dayna Seelig, Dr. Melissa Carver, Georgia Green Stamper, James Alan Riley, Julie Hensley, Leo Carver, Lindsey S. Frantz, Melva Sue Priddy, Nancy Jensen, Pam Warren, Rudolph Runyon, Rebecca Suter Lindsay, Rick Neumayer, Robert Dean Johnson, Shannon McRoberts, Sherry Robinson, Tina Parker, William E. Plunkett, Todd D. Moberly
Event Schedule
10:30-11 a.m. Room 013
Why You Don't Need an MFA to be an Author (But Might Want One Anyway) - Robert Dean Johnson, Director of the Bluegrass Writers Studio, MFA in Creative Writing at EKU
10:30 a.m.-noon Room 205
"Time Travel" Writing Workshop - Tina Parker
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Room 013
"What Editors Want" Panel Discussion - Representatives from a small press, university press, and literary journal
2-3:30 p.m. Room 205
Author Readings from Coming of Age Anthology
1:30-2:30 p.m. Room 013
"Getting the Facts" Panel Discussion on Researching with Fiction and Non-Fiction Authors
