The Madison Christian Academy Knights, who finished the 2020-21 season with a record of 16-9, capped off the year by winning the Kentucky Christian School Athletic Association Division III Basketball Championship.
The Tournament took place in Somerset, Kentucky at the Rocky Hollow Sports Complex. The first round was played on Tuesday, March 23, while the Semifinals and Championship took place on Friday, March 26.
In the first round, MCA cruised to a 69-21 victory over Annville Christian Academy thanks to a balanced offensive attack. Eli Stratton led the Knights with 18 points, while Josh McClary added 15 points. Also reaching double figures for the Knights was Noah Watson, who scored 10 points in the victory.
In the semifinals, the Knights matched up against Landmark Christian Academy (Louisville, Ky.). Stratton scored a team-high 21 points to lead MCA to a 46-40 victory.
In the championship game, Madison defeated Nelson County Baptist School 53-46, behind 24 points from Stratton and 14 points from Watson.
McClary and Watson were both named to the All-Tournament team, while Stratton was named the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
“One of our goals from the start of the season was to end the year with a championship, and because of their hard work and dedication we were able to make that goal a reality,” Coach Neal Settle said.
He was assisted by Steve Spencer and Ethan Abney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.