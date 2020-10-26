Joseph East, Lexington Sept. 23
Daughter born to Bradley Fouts and Amanda Bala of Berea
Baptist Richmond Oct. 5
• Son born to Ashley Ledford and David Gamble of Berea
• Daughter born to Emily and Case Covington of Richmond
Oct. 6
• Daughter born to Amanda and John Russell of Richmond
• Daughter born to Kayla Pierson and David Marcum of Berea
Oct. 7
• Daughter born to Ashley Jean Oliver of Irvine
• Son born to Maryann Abner and Mycal McDonald of Berea
• Daughter born to Mor- gan and Dalton Miller of Mt. Vernon
Oct. 8
• Daughter born to Stephanie Robinette and Jarrett Hoskins of Lexington
• Son born to Savannah Schroder and Austin Daniel of Berea
• Son born to Jennifer and Lane Hensley of Richmond
• Daughter born to Kortney Crowe and Adam Estes of Irvine
Oct. 11
• Daughter born to Chris- tina and Donovan McGuire of Mt. Vernon
• Daughter born to Shelby and Caleb Bowman of Beat- tyville
Oct. 12
• Daughter born to Savannah and Dustin Rader of Richmond
• Daughter born to Rachel Velena and Joel Mendoza of Richmond
• Daughter born to Larizza Pacheo and Hector Martinez of Richmond
Oct. 13
• Son born to Sara Baker and Blake Holt of Richmond
• Daughter born to Hannah Eads and Gregory Denz of Richmond
• Son born to Desirae Fogle and Matthew Tolson of Morehead
Oct. 14
• Son born to Carena and Noah Riddell of Ravenna
• Son born to Samantha Jo Griffin of Beattyville
• Son born to Peyton Henry and Jordan Peters of Beattyville
Oct. 15
• Daughter born to Stacie Friend and Steven Fowles of Richmond
