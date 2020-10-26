Citizen births

Joseph East, Lexington Sept. 23

Daughter born to Bradley Fouts and Amanda Bala of Berea

Baptist Richmond Oct. 5

• Son born to Ashley Ledford and David Gamble of Berea

• Daughter born to Emily and Case Covington of Richmond

Oct. 6

• Daughter born to Amanda and John Russell of Richmond

• Daughter born to Kayla Pierson and David Marcum of Berea

Oct. 7

• Daughter born to Ashley Jean Oliver of Irvine

• Son born to Maryann Abner and Mycal McDonald of Berea

• Daughter born to Mor- gan and Dalton Miller of Mt. Vernon

Oct. 8

• Daughter born to Stephanie Robinette and Jarrett Hoskins of Lexington

• Son born to Savannah Schroder and Austin Daniel of Berea

• Son born to Jennifer and Lane Hensley of Richmond

• Daughter born to Kortney Crowe and Adam Estes of Irvine

Oct. 11

• Daughter born to Chris- tina and Donovan McGuire of Mt. Vernon

• Daughter born to Shelby and Caleb Bowman of Beat- tyville

Oct. 12

• Daughter born to Savannah and Dustin Rader of Richmond

• Daughter born to Rachel Velena and Joel Mendoza of Richmond

• Daughter born to Larizza Pacheo and Hector Martinez of Richmond

Oct. 13

• Son born to Sara Baker and Blake Holt of Richmond

• Daughter born to Hannah Eads and Gregory Denz of Richmond

• Son born to Desirae Fogle and Matthew Tolson of Morehead

Oct. 14

• Son born to Carena and Noah Riddell of Ravenna

• Son born to Samantha Jo Griffin of Beattyville

• Son born to Peyton Henry and Jordan Peters of Beattyville

Oct. 15

• Daughter born to Stacie Friend and Steven Fowles of Richmond

