Madison County Brief

Man charged with manslaughter On August 11, 2021, Richmond Police responded to a residence on South Killarney in reference to a deceased female.
Investigators later determined the female victim overdosed on Carfentanil. Detectives discovered the victim purchased what she believed to be pain pills (Percocet) and consumed one.
The pills were later confirmed to be Carfentanil and not Percocet.
During the investigation, detectives recovered evidence which indicated Darius Motton (35) was the person who sold the fake Percocet pills the victim later consumed.
On Nov. 11, detectives charged Mr. Motton at the Madison County Detention Center with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil) and Manslaughter 2nd degree. Motton was being held at the Detention Center from a previous arrest on October 05, 2021.
