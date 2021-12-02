Madison County Briefs December 1, 2021

County PVA seeks
re-election
Madison County PVA Billy Akerman has changed political parties and will seek re-election.
“After many months of soul searching and prayer, I am announcing that I have filed as a Republican for reelection as your Madison County PVA,” he said. “Though I am changing my party affiliation, my beliefs and values have not changed.”
Ackerman said he has “always been a fiscal conservative, always believed in the rights of the unborn, been pro second amendment, and pro-business.”
Ackerman said a shift in “beliefs and values” in the Democractic party led him to change to GOP.
“Once upon a time, I felt there was a place for these beliefs and values within the Democratic party,” he said. “ Over the last several years, I believe the party as a whole has changed and I no longer see a place for my conservative values within the party. With that being said, I have come to the realization that how I see the world, my personal beliefs and values, and how I desire to serve the public align more with the Republican party.
“Because of this realization, I believe that it is important moving forward that I file that way. The PVA is a partisan race with a completely nonpartisan function. My mission has been, is, and will always be about service to all of Madison County.
“I will continue to run the office of the PVA in a fiscally responsible manner. I will continue to be a faithful steward of the responsibility that the citizens have given me to carry out in this office that I have been blessed to hold. I will continue to be here for you the voter and I ask for your continued support as I run for re-election next year.”
Habitat for Humanity
names new director
Habitat for Humanity of Madison and Clark Counties is pleased to introduce its newest team member, Executive Director Stephanie Mitola. Steph has a rich history with Habitat for Humanity and a genuine heart for our mission.
Her Habitat adventure began in Maryland, where she served as a Volunteer Coordinator through the AmeriCorps program. This position opened her door to be part of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project 2008, which took her to Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Biloxi. While there, she saw an urgent need for rapid housing due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina. This need inspired Mitola’s decision and sense of urgency to serve another AmeriCorps term in Biloxi, touching the lives of those whose homes were ravaged by the storm.
The year Mitola spent on the gulf coast changed her life in a significant way. She was a house leader working with thousands of volunteers from all over the country and countless partner families in need. She wanted to understand more deeply those she served and learn more about the Habitat homeowner process, so she joined the Family Services Committee at night and on weekends to be part of the application process and home visits. Her experiences in Biloxi gave her that “ah-ha” moment– connecting with Habitat’s mission and purpose to eradicate substandard housing worldwide.
From Biloxi, Mitola moved to Americus, Georgia, and accepted a position with Habitat for Humanity International as an associate with the Collegiate Challenge program, coordinating 14,000 students from around the United States to various affiliates.
Although Mitola’s career path took a short break from Habitat when she served in roles that involved sales, marketing, office management, and operations, she says her “heart and soul belong to Habitat.” She is excited about using the skills she has developed to further Habitat’s mission to build homes, communities, and hope in Madison and Clark Counties.
