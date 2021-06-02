ï Berea City Pool, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Admission 18-over $3 ($2 Sunday), ages 3-17, $2 ($1 Sunday) and children 2-and-under free. Capacity 200 per session.
ï The Friends of the Madison County Public Library Drive-thru book sale 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 12 in the parking lot of Berea Baptist Church. Bag of books for $5.
ï Berea Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fee Park.
ï Berea Welcome Center Woodcarvers, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Berea Welcome Center
ï Jamminí on the Porch, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Picnic Shelter, Memorial Park, June 3 and June 10. Location for June 17 and 24th sessions will be announced soon.
ï Berea College Forestry Outreach Center, Saturday hike, 10 a.m. each Saturday. Group hikes with staffers, available on request. Star Gazing at Pinnacles Parking Lot, 9 p.m., July 19.
ï Sew on and Sow Forth Exhibit, daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 30, Kentucky Artisan Center.
ï Kids Fishing Derby, 8-10 a.m., Saturday, June 5, Lake Reba Fishing Dock.
ï Paradise Cove, Richmond, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. $6 per person (ages 4 and up), $5 Sunday and children under 3 are free. Capacity is 388 per session and preregistration required: parks.richmond.ky.us or https://richmondkyparks.activityreg.com.
ï Millstone Festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 9, downtown Richmond. Vendor registration: richmond.ky.us.millstonefest and cost to set up is $50.
ï Tasty Tuesday, 5-8 p.m., June 1 (Whiskey River), 8 (Barefoot and Bourbon), 15 Tyler Evans), 22 (Lauren Mink) and 29 (Thick as Thieves), Irvine-McDowell Park, Richmond.
ï Summer Music Series, each Friday, 7 p.m., Richmond Centre. June 4 (West End Drive), June 11 (Bent Penny Band), June 18 (Superfecta), June 25, (Silver Creek Band)
