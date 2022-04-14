Madison County is celebrating National County Government Month (NCGM) during the month of April to showcase how the county achieves healthy, safe and vibrant communities.
The theme for this year’s National celebration of NCGM is “Counties THRIVE,” demonstrating how counties help to improve people’s lives every day through the various programs and services offered by their local governmental departments.
“Madison County is proud of the programs and services we provide to our citizens,” said Reagan Taylor, Madison County Judge/Executive. “Our efforts, combined with efforts of our cities and partners like EKU, continue to build a better Madison County. Our goal is to improve Madison County every day for every citizen. We do this through public safety; investments in infrastructure like broadband, roads and water/sewer; and using innovation to protect and enhance the taxpayer’s assets. I encourage all county residents to participate in National County Government Month outreach events to learn how the County can assist you and your loved ones.”
Featured NCGM events include spotlighting our county departments throughout the month of April through local media outlets and social media platforms. In addition, students around the county will receive a “My County Works’ activity booklet for educational enrichment regarding local government. Also, this year students are invited to participate in NACo’s “I Love My County Because” art contest. This is an opportunity for children and young adults ages 18 and under to create artwork during NCGM for NACo’s 2023 “Counties Matter” calendar. For a full list of eligibility criteria, rules and submission guidelines, visit www.naco.org/ncgm.These efforts will serve to showcase essential county programs and resources available to the residents of Madison County.
Since 1991 the National Association of Counties (NACo) has encouraged counties across the country to raise public awareness and understanding about the roles and responsibilities of counties. Madison County is prepared to actively participate in this effort to inform residents of the services and programs offered by its various departments.
National County Government Month
• Animal Care
• Custodial Services
• Circuit Court Clerk’s Office
• Constables County Attorney’s Office
• County Clerk’s Office
• County Coroner’s Office
• E-911
• Emergency Management
• Detention Center Finance
• Fire Department
• Human Resources
• Information Technology
• Judge Executive Office
• Magistrates
• Parks and Golf
• Planning and Zoning
• PVA Office
• Road Department
• Sheriff’s Office
