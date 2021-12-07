Madison County Circuit Court: November 18 - 23, 2021

Circuit Court
Nov. 18
• Pamela Leffler vs. Dwayne Leffler
• Elizabeth A. Shepherd vs. Matthew J. Shepherd
• Cody Ryan Campbell vs. Amber Nicole Ward
• Darrin Wayne White vs. Rachel Marie Igo
• Brenda Sue Martin vs. Robert John Martin, III
Nov. 19
• Gena Dooley vs. Christopher Dooley
• John Matthew Warren vs. Brittney Michelle Adkins
• Carissa Tripp vs. Richard Tripp
• Melissa Reed vs. Gerald Reed
• Lisa Ann Walker vs. Theodore William Walker
Nov. 22
• Tiffany Stone vs. Craig Stone
• James Roy Sparks vs. Delores Joann Sparks
• Sarah Elaine Gabbard vs. Michael Darrell Gabbard
• Sean William Hamilton vs. Angela Jones Hamilton
• Joni M. Whitaker vs. Bobbie J. Whitaker
