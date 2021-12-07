Madison County Circuit Court: November 18 - 23, 2021

Circuit Court

 

Nov. 18

• Pamela Leffler vs. Dwayne Leffler

• Elizabeth A. Shepherd vs. Matthew J. Shepherd

• Cody Ryan Campbell vs. Amber Nicole Ward

• Darrin Wayne White vs. Rachel Marie Igo

• Brenda Sue Martin vs. Robert John Martin, III

 

Nov. 19

• Gena Dooley vs. Christopher Dooley

• John Matthew Warren vs. Brittney Michelle Adkins

• Carissa Tripp vs. Richard Tripp

• Melissa Reed vs. Gerald Reed

• Lisa Ann Walker vs. Theodore William Walker

 

Nov. 22

• Tiffany Stone vs. Craig Stone

• James Roy Sparks vs. Delores Joann Sparks

• Sarah Elaine Gabbard vs. Michael Darrell Gabbard

• Sean William Hamilton vs. Angela Jones Hamilton

• Joni M. Whitaker vs. Bobbie J. Whitaker

 

Recommended for you