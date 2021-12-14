Madison County Circuit Court: November 25 - December 1, 2021

Circuit Court
Nov. 24
• Robin Lee Foster vs. Tyrone Bowman Foster
Nov. 26
• Candice lee Griffin vs. Dustin Griffin
Nov. 29
• Steven Everett Brandenburg, ET AL vs. Kylie Michell Brown
• June Hix McCreary vs. Jimmy Douglas McCreary
• Madison Pumphrey vs. Tyler Pumphrey
Dec. 1
• Charlotte Ann Gooch vs. Eddie Dale Gooch
• Philip Marcus Lea vs. Amy Renee Lea
• Misty Dawn Sutton vs. Billy R. Gadd III, ET AL
• Monica Ann Ishmael vs. William Glenn Strife
• Elizabeth Clark Yancey vs. Richard Joe Yancey
• Cory Short vs. Carrie Jones
