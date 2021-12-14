Madison County Circuit Court: November 25 - December 1, 2021

Circuit Court

Nov. 24

• Robin Lee Foster vs. Tyrone Bowman Foster

 Nov. 26

• Candice lee Griffin vs. Dustin Griffin

 Nov. 29

• Steven Everett Brandenburg, ET AL vs. Kylie Michell Brown

• June Hix McCreary vs. Jimmy Douglas McCreary

• Madison Pumphrey vs. Tyler Pumphrey

 Dec. 1

• Charlotte Ann Gooch vs. Eddie Dale Gooch

• Philip Marcus Lea vs. Amy Renee Lea

• Misty Dawn Sutton vs. Billy R. Gadd III, ET AL

• Monica Ann Ishmael vs. William Glenn Strife

• Elizabeth Clark Yancey vs. Richard Joe Yancey

• Cory Short vs. Carrie Jones

