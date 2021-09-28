Madison County Circuit Court: September 9 - 15, 2021

Sept. 9

• Artley, Brandy Michelle vs. Artley, Brian Duoglas

• Gomez, Yolanda Correa vs. Sorcia, Tomas Garcia

 Sept. 13

• Keck, Ashley D. vs. Keck, James O.

Sept. 14

• Cooke, Christine M. vs. Stewart, Rodger

 Sept. 15

• Hall, John M. vs. Hall, Rexanne

