The Madison County Clerk’s office has relocated and is open for business after moving from its previous location this week.
The Richmond branch is now located at 321 North Madison Avenue in Richmond.
“Renovations have been completed to guarantee a great foundation to continue our mission — to be the most cost efficient and customer-focused clerk’s office in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” the clerk’s office said in a release.
The Richmond branch began moving to its new location last Thursday and completed the move Tuesday.
The Berea branch remains in its normal location at the Berea City Annex. Normal business hours at the Richmond location are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and passports can be process from 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m. The Berea branch is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m.
The mailing address will remain the same at P.O. Box 1270, Richmond, Ky. 40476.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.