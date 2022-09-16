By Leslie Barlow
Citizen Staff Writer
The Madison County Clerk’s Office will have a new address beginning early next year, but the services offered will remain the same.
Jill Williams, Madison County Deputy Judge-Executive, said the new clerk’s office will move from the county courthouse to 321 North Madison Ave. in Richmond, a couple of blocks from the courthouse downtown. The building is the former planning and zoning building and is already a county-owned property so no lease space is required for the relocation of the office.
“We anticipate it will open in January in the new location, but a specific date has not yet been set because we are awaiting the final construction timelines,” Williams said. “They will be the last group to leave the courthouse. Strategically, we know that the elections are such a huge part of their responsibilities and we don’t want to inconvenience citizens.”
Williams added the county clerk’s office touches more Madison County citizens in one year than any other one area of government. She said it was vital that their location be convenient with great parking and be customer focused.
“When thinking about the temporary home for our county clerk, we wanted to focus on what was going to be most convenient for our citizens. (Madison County Clerk) Kenny (Barger) and his team do an outstanding job of serving the people of Madison County , so we didn’t want to take the decision about their location lightly,” said Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor. “We looked at numerous possibilities and locations and ultimately decided that the great and easy parking, and convenience to the building made this the best choice. We wanted to make it as easy as possible.”
The clerk’s office is being relocated as part of the $10-million courthouse renovation project where the courthouse will transition into expanded space for the Circuit Courts. Following the renovations, the courthouse will become solely focused on the judicial branch and all administrative functions of county government will be housed in customer-focused locations.
Renovation work is expected to begin at the start of 2023, if not sooner, with the project being completed in 2024.
