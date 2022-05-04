Madison County Court: April 14 - 20, 2022

District Court

 April 15

• Jessica Powell vs. Joseph Anthony Volker

April 18

• Alycia Leanne McDaniel vs. Joseph Daniel Murphy

• Angela Celeste Hubbard vs. Daniel Aaron Collins

• Kellie Sparks vs. Kesuan S. Channel

• Amelia Rochelle Nicely vs. Jeffery Wayne Farmer

April 19

• Mackenzie Leigh Ann Brummett vs. Emilee C. Dotson

April 20

• Martha P. Alday vs. Luis Enriquez Rincon

Circuit Court

 April 14

• Jennifer R. Reick vs. Otto G. Reick

• Randi Gail Roberts vs. Corinthian Lynn Roberts

April 15

• Catherine Canfield v. Dennis Belmont

April 18

• Rachel Nicole Steele vs. Brittany Dawn Moore

• Tonya Renee Singleton vs. Reid Allen Singleton

April 19

• Jaime Baker vs. Brittany Floyd

April 20

• Lakeisha Marie Childers vs. Kirt Arthur LaFond

• CHFS EX REL., Tiffany L. Malicote vs. Tony O. Malicote

• Michael James Raymond Crowe-Nance vs. Thomas Crowe-Nance

Foreclosures

 April 14

• Pennymac Loan Services, LLC vs. Kayla J. Caudill, ET AL

• Potter Flats Investments Trust vs. Unknown Heirs of Carle Albe

