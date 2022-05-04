Madison County Court: April 14 - 20, 2022

District Court
April 15
• Jessica Powell vs. Joseph Anthony Volker
April 18
• Alycia Leanne McDaniel vs. Joseph Daniel Murphy
• Angela Celeste Hubbard vs. Daniel Aaron Collins
• Kellie Sparks vs. Kesuan S. Channel
• Amelia Rochelle Nicely vs. Jeffery Wayne Farmer
April 19
• Mackenzie Leigh Ann Brummett vs. Emilee C. Dotson
April 20
• Martha P. Alday vs. Luis Enriquez Rincon
Circuit Court
April 14
• Jennifer R. Reick vs. Otto G. Reick
• Randi Gail Roberts vs. Corinthian Lynn Roberts
April 15
• Catherine Canfield v. Dennis Belmont
April 18
• Rachel Nicole Steele vs. Brittany Dawn Moore
• Tonya Renee Singleton vs. Reid Allen Singleton
April 19
• Jaime Baker vs. Brittany Floyd
April 20
• Lakeisha Marie Childers vs. Kirt Arthur LaFond
• CHFS EX REL., Tiffany L. Malicote vs. Tony O. Malicote
• Michael James Raymond Crowe-Nance vs. Thomas Crowe-Nance
Foreclosures
April 14
• Pennymac Loan Services, LLC vs. Kayla J. Caudill, ET AL
• Potter Flats Investments Trust vs. Unknown Heirs of Carle Albe
