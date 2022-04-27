Madison County Court: April 7 - 13, 2022

District Court
April 7
• Michelle Etta Thomas vs. Brittany Hope Thomas
• Heather Victoria Whitehead vs. Ricky Camden
April 11
• Kasey Marie Nunemaker vs. Robert Dale Colegrove
April 13
• Vicky Goodrich vs. Larry Goodrich
• James Slone vs. Betty Warner
Circuit Court
April 7
• CHFS EX REL, Brenda G Deaton vs. Richard Donnelly
• CHFS EX REL, Austin C. Donnelly vs. Richard Donnelly
• Mark D, Barger vss. Avis R. Barber
April 8
• Casey D. Bocook vs. Alexandria M. Branham
• James Renfro vs. Lori Renfro
• Natasha Rice vs. Jonathan Rice
• Amon Maxx Mahon, III vs. Elena Ashton Lee
• Tara Renee Hall vs Robert Thomas Hall
• Tyler D. Ramsey vs. Ashley M. Foster
April 11
• Meghan Leigh McKinney vs. Timothy Daniel McFarland
• Adam Conner Blake Adams vs. Kaylee E. Adams
• Andrew Blake Beer vs. Kourtney Beth Beer
• Amanda Gail Kuhn vs. Michael Paul Withrow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.