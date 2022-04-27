Madison County Court: April 7 - 13, 2022

District Court

April 7

• Michelle Etta Thomas vs. Brittany Hope Thomas

• Heather Victoria Whitehead vs. Ricky Camden

April 11

• Kasey Marie Nunemaker vs. Robert Dale Colegrove

April 13

• Vicky Goodrich vs. Larry Goodrich

• James Slone vs. Betty Warner

 

 

Circuit Court

April 7

• CHFS EX REL, Brenda G Deaton vs. Richard Donnelly

• CHFS EX REL, Austin C. Donnelly vs. Richard Donnelly

• Mark D, Barger vss. Avis R. Barber

April 8

• Casey D. Bocook vs. Alexandria M. Branham

• James Renfro vs. Lori Renfro

• Natasha Rice vs. Jonathan Rice

• Amon Maxx Mahon, III vs. Elena Ashton Lee

• Tara Renee Hall vs Robert Thomas Hall

• Tyler D. Ramsey vs. Ashley M. Foster

April 11

• Meghan Leigh McKinney vs. Timothy Daniel McFarland

• Adam Conner Blake Adams vs. Kaylee E. Adams

• Andrew Blake Beer vs. Kourtney Beth Beer

• Amanda Gail Kuhn vs. Michael Paul Withrow

