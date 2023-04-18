Madison County Court Briefs: Week of March 30 - April 5, 2023

District Court

March 30

• Zachary Ryan Reynolds vs. Kristen Anne Reynolds

• Jeffrey Terry Huston vs. Bradlee Scott Brooks

March 31

• Nettie Darlene Davis vs. Bobby Dale Davis

April 3

• Melissa Waddell vs. John S. Burns

April 4

• Jaidyn Victoria Lee vs. Travis Kenneth Sturgell

 

Circuit Court

March 30

• Irma Aguilar Lopez vs. Miguel Angel Osorio

• Darlene Chauvin O’Malley vs. Troy Ethan O’Malley

March 31

• Candice Nicole Arnold vs. Johnny David Arnold III

April 3

• CHFS for Shawna Hasty Priest vs. Lesley McLemore

• Timothy Allen Starkey vs. Kaitlyn Ann Starkey

• April Click vs. Jeffrey Meddings

• Steve King, ET AL vs. Sabrina Kirby, ET AL

• Jim Bob Hamilton, ET AL vs. Joshua Ryan Meade, ET AL

April 4

• CHFS for Aspen B. Robinson vs. Richard B. Nelson

• CHFS for Donella R. Brooks vs. Jesse L. Richards

April 5

• Nancy Short ET AL vs. not specified

 

Foreclosures

March 30

• Village Capital & Investments, LLC vs. Defendants Unknown, ET AL

• Nationstar Mortgage, LLC vs. Paul Dee Thomas, ET AL

April 3

• Planet Home Lending, LLC vs. Cynthia Baker, ET AL

April 4

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Kenneth Mills, ET AL

April 5

• U.S. Bank Trust National Association, NOT vs. Theodor Miles

