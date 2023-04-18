Madison County Court Briefs: Week of March 30 - April 5, 2023

District Court
March 30
• Zachary Ryan Reynolds vs. Kristen Anne Reynolds
• Jeffrey Terry Huston vs. Bradlee Scott Brooks
March 31
• Nettie Darlene Davis vs. Bobby Dale Davis
April 3
• Melissa Waddell vs. John S. Burns
April 4
• Jaidyn Victoria Lee vs. Travis Kenneth Sturgell
Circuit Court
March 30
• Irma Aguilar Lopez vs. Miguel Angel Osorio
• Darlene Chauvin O’Malley vs. Troy Ethan O’Malley
March 31
• Candice Nicole Arnold vs. Johnny David Arnold III
April 3
• CHFS for Shawna Hasty Priest vs. Lesley McLemore
• Timothy Allen Starkey vs. Kaitlyn Ann Starkey
• April Click vs. Jeffrey Meddings
• Steve King, ET AL vs. Sabrina Kirby, ET AL
• Jim Bob Hamilton, ET AL vs. Joshua Ryan Meade, ET AL
April 4
• CHFS for Aspen B. Robinson vs. Richard B. Nelson
• CHFS for Donella R. Brooks vs. Jesse L. Richards
April 5
• Nancy Short ET AL vs. not specified
Foreclosures
March 30
• Village Capital & Investments, LLC vs. Defendants Unknown, ET AL
• Nationstar Mortgage, LLC vs. Paul Dee Thomas, ET AL
April 3
• Planet Home Lending, LLC vs. Cynthia Baker, ET AL
April 4
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Kenneth Mills, ET AL
April 5
• U.S. Bank Trust National Association, NOT vs. Theodor Miles
