Madison County Court: June 2- 8, 2022

District Court
June 2
• Dena Renee Pittman vs. Phillip Ray McMaine
• James Robert Smith vs/ Jennifer Michell Smith
June 6
• Carrie Hurd vs. Jeffrey Lewis
• Heather Wood vs. Thomas Lee Allen
• Ericka LeShay Perkins vs. Joseph Abram Woldeselassie
June 7
• Tara A. Valentine vs. Michael D. Rhodus
Circuit Court
June 1
• Mary E. Mims vs. Samuel #. Mims
• CHFS EX REL., Patricia Poynter vs. Donnie Ray Kindred
• Bobby J. Hall vs. Mickey J. Hall
June 2
• Jessica Powell vs. Joseph Anthony Volker
June 3
• Gladys Miller vs. Howard Miller
• Jasmine R. Johnson vs. Ryan M. Patton
• Gary Cates, ET AL vs. Tyler Cates ET AL
• Shannon Thomas Young vs. Amanda Nicole Young
June 6
• Jennifer Viands vs. Jeromy Viands
• Maurice Donte Marshall vs. Kasara Marie Miller
June 8
• Amy Edna Eden vs. Christopher Scott Eden
Foreclosures
June 1
• CVC Funding Company I, LLC vs. Jeremy L. Tabor, ET AL
June 2
• U.S. Bank National Association Not in Its vs. Desarae Scott
June 8
• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Adam Downs, ET AL
