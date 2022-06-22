Madison County Court: June 2- 8, 2022

District Court

 

June 2

• Dena Renee Pittman vs. Phillip Ray McMaine

• James Robert Smith vs/ Jennifer Michell Smith

June 6

• Carrie Hurd vs. Jeffrey Lewis

• Heather Wood vs. Thomas Lee Allen

• Ericka LeShay Perkins vs. Joseph Abram Woldeselassie

June 7

• Tara A. Valentine vs. Michael D. Rhodus

 

Circuit Court

 

June 1

• Mary E. Mims vs. Samuel #. Mims

• CHFS EX REL., Patricia Poynter vs. Donnie Ray Kindred

  Bobby J. Hall vs. Mickey J. Hall

June 2

• Jessica Powell vs. Joseph Anthony Volker

June 3

• Gladys Miller vs. Howard Miller

• Jasmine R. Johnson vs. Ryan M. Patton

• Gary Cates, ET AL vs. Tyler Cates ET AL

• Shannon Thomas Young vs. Amanda Nicole Young

June 6

• Jennifer Viands vs. Jeromy Viands

• Maurice Donte Marshall vs. Kasara Marie Miller

June 8 

• Amy Edna Eden vs. Christopher Scott Eden

 

Foreclosures

 

June 1

• CVC Funding Company I, LLC vs. Jeremy L. Tabor, ET AL

June 2

• U.S. Bank National Association Not in Its vs. Desarae Scott

June 8

• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Adam Downs, ET AL

