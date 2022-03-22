District Court

 

March 4

• Steven E. Ciurlys vs. Janet R. Evans

March 7

• Samantha M. White vs. William Lee Stiltner

March 8

• Glen Kenneth Lowder vs. Tina Louise Davis

March 9

• Skyla Rae Merrill vs. Marquis Pierre Mixon

 

Circuit Court

 

March 4

• Stacy Lynn Kidwell vs. Joseph Brent Kidwell

• Justin Allan Weigle vs. Tanya Renee Weigle

March 7

• Levi Clark vs. Kalea Coomer

• Tanya Clifton vs. Jared Wehrle

March 9

• Samantha M. White vs. William Stiltner

• Samantha Nicole Collier vs. Maggie Adair Jarvis

• Kenneth Benjamin Hankins vs. Tabitha Lynn Hankins

 

Foreclosures

 

March 4

• Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC vs. Lorielle Elizabeth Coffey

