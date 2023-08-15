Madison County Court Recap for week ending August 2, 2023

District Court
July 27
• Jillian Taylor Tussey vs. Casey Dawn Byrd
July 31
• Kristyn Katherine McAuliffe vs. Kyle Mason McAuliffe
Aug. 2
• Cassie Wade Allen vs. Karena L. White
• Deborah Faye Slone vs. Michael James Kirby
• Tracey Lane Ball vs. Bobby Gene Wilkinson
• Sabrina Nicole Pierce vs. Donald C. Pierce
Circuit Court
July 27
• Victoria Denning vs. Jordan Fogle
• Anna Newcomb vs. Terry Newcomb
• Jessica Justice vs. Kenneth Justice
July 28
• CHFS EX REL, Orpha C. Burcham vs. Jacob M. Burcham
• Michael L. Herrod vs. Natsha D. Herrod
• Sarah M. Price vs. Alexander W. Price
July 31
• Cristin Denise Sizemore vs. Ryan Hugh Sizemore
• Jennifer Curtis Neal vs. Michael Douglas Neal
Aug. 1
• Miranda Malone vs. Joshua Malone
• Twila Dawn McDonald vs. Clinton Austin McDonald
• Elizabeth Jarrell vs. Matthew Jarrell
Aug. 2
• Tabitha R. Baird vs. Christopher T. Stokes
• Sheridan K. Phelps vs. Matthew B. Phelps
Foreclosures
July 21
• New Residential Mortgage, LLC vs. Tim Cheang, ET AL
July 27
• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Jason Lee Flick, ET AL
July 28
• Michael Boone vs. Alfredo C. Gomez, ET AL\
July 31
• Whitaker Bank, Inc. vs. Jack D. Morrow, Jr., ET AL
Aug. 2
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Matthew C. Haney, ET AL
