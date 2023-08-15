Madison County Court Recap for week ending August 2, 2023

District Court

July 27

• Jillian Taylor Tussey vs. Casey Dawn Byrd

July 31

• Kristyn Katherine McAuliffe vs. Kyle Mason McAuliffe

Aug. 2

• Cassie Wade Allen vs. Karena L. White

• Deborah Faye Slone vs. Michael James Kirby

• Tracey Lane Ball vs. Bobby Gene Wilkinson

• Sabrina Nicole Pierce vs. Donald C. Pierce

 

Circuit Court

July 27

• Victoria Denning vs. Jordan Fogle

• Anna Newcomb vs. Terry Newcomb

• Jessica Justice vs. Kenneth Justice

July 28

• CHFS EX REL, Orpha C. Burcham vs. Jacob M. Burcham

• Michael L. Herrod vs. Natsha D. Herrod

• Sarah M. Price vs. Alexander W. Price

July 31

• Cristin Denise Sizemore vs. Ryan Hugh Sizemore

• Jennifer Curtis Neal vs. Michael Douglas Neal 

Aug. 1

• Miranda Malone vs. Joshua Malone

• Twila Dawn McDonald vs. Clinton Austin McDonald

• Elizabeth Jarrell vs. Matthew Jarrell

Aug. 2

• Tabitha R. Baird vs. Christopher T. Stokes

• Sheridan K. Phelps vs. Matthew B. Phelps

 

Foreclosures

July 21

• New Residential Mortgage, LLC vs. Tim Cheang, ET AL

July 27

• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Jason Lee Flick, ET AL

July 28

• Michael Boone vs. Alfredo C. Gomez, ET AL\

July 31

• Whitaker Bank, Inc. vs. Jack D. Morrow, Jr., ET AL

Aug. 2

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Matthew C. Haney, ET AL

