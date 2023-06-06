Madison County Court Recap: May 18 - 24, 2023

District Court
May 18
• Larissa Hicks vs. Michael Golden
May 22
• Sharon Allen Firebaugh vs. Sarah Elizabeth Firebaugh
• Amanda Danielle Gray – Centers vs. Jordy Lee Harris
May 23
• Jordy Lee Harris vs. Amanda Danielle Centers
• Diana Reyes vs. Jenaro Garcia
Circuit Court
May 18
• Joshua Ryan Meade vs. Pricilla Crumley
May 19
•Cheryl Rea Muncy vs. Sheldon Clark Muncy
• Curtis Bowling vs. Tiffany Bowling
• Austin Muntz vs. Sarah Ferrell
• Verlia Ballew vs. Terry Ballew
• Melissa Anne Overbee vs. Craig Overbee
• Rachel Culbertson vs. Joseph Taylor Culbertson
• Darcy Hernandez vs. Filipe Hernandez
May 22
• Jordy Lee Harris vs. Amanda Danielle Gray Centers
May 23
• CHFS EX REL Jaslyn T. Cavanaugh vs. Christopher Cavanaugh
• CHFS EX REL Brandon M. Davis vs. Lindsey M. Capps
• CHFS EX REL Monica S. Benitez vs. Shawn D. Greer
• CHFS EX REL, Jusstine E. Edmonson vs. Timothy E. Henry
• CHFS EX REL, Jusstine E. Edmonson vs. Heather N. Edmonson
• Gregory Gomez vs. Emily Gomez
May 24
• Danny Wayne Powell vs. Jessica Marie Powell
Foreclosures
May 19
• Resprivata Enterprise, Inc. vs. Betty Jean Rothermel, ET AL
May 24
• Loandepot.com, LLC vs. Trekeisha Edwards, ET AL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.