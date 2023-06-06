Madison County Court Recap: May 18 - 24, 2023

District Court

May 18

• Larissa Hicks vs. Michael Golden

May 22

• Sharon Allen Firebaugh vs. Sarah Elizabeth Firebaugh

• Amanda Danielle Gray – Centers vs. Jordy Lee Harris

May 23

• Jordy Lee Harris vs. Amanda Danielle Centers

• Diana Reyes vs. Jenaro Garcia

Circuit Court

May 18

• Joshua Ryan Meade vs. Pricilla Crumley

May 19

•Cheryl Rea Muncy vs. Sheldon Clark Muncy

• Curtis Bowling vs. Tiffany Bowling

• Austin Muntz vs. Sarah Ferrell

• Verlia Ballew vs. Terry Ballew

• Melissa Anne Overbee vs. Craig Overbee

• Rachel Culbertson vs. Joseph Taylor Culbertson

• Darcy Hernandez vs. Filipe Hernandez

May 22

• Jordy Lee Harris vs. Amanda Danielle Gray Centers

May 23

• CHFS EX REL Jaslyn T. Cavanaugh vs. Christopher Cavanaugh

• CHFS EX REL Brandon M. Davis vs. Lindsey M. Capps

• CHFS EX REL Monica S. Benitez vs. Shawn D. Greer

• CHFS EX REL, Jusstine E. Edmonson vs. Timothy E. Henry

• CHFS EX REL, Jusstine E. Edmonson vs. Heather N. Edmonson

• Gregory Gomez vs. Emily Gomez

May 24

• Danny Wayne Powell vs. Jessica Marie Powell

Foreclosures

May 19

• Resprivata Enterprise, Inc. vs. Betty Jean Rothermel, ET AL

May 24

Loandepot.com, LLC vs. Trekeisha Edwards, ET AL

