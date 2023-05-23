Madison County Court Recap: May 4 - 10, 2023

District Court

May 4

• Paul A Nachtrieb vs. Latoya Catherine Hill

• Morgan Robinson vs. Philip Anthony Knight

May 7

• Ruby Jane Smith vs. Tyler L. Mitchell

 

Circuit Court

May 5

• Paula Shalk vs. Jeremiah A. Frank (2 cases)

• Paula Bolin Inman vs. Joshua Tyler Inman

• John Daniel French vs. Christy French

May 6

• John William Abshire vs. Charlene June Abshire

May 8

• Thomas Bowman vs. Melinda Richardson

May 9

• Rosie Mae Callahan vs. Robert Eugene Callahan

• Samantha Hope Moore vs. Edward Corey Moore

May 10

• James Micah Holman vs. Kenzie Faith Smith

• CHFS EX REL Sherry L. Stevens vs. Kelly L. Taylor

 

Foreclosure

May 8

• Nationstar Mortgage, LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper vs. Gaines Cummins

