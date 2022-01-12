Madison County Court Records: Week ending January 28, 2021

District Court

 Dec. 27

• Jamie Lynn Baker vs. Roger Wayne Baker

 

Circuit Court

 Dec. 22

• Donald J. Masters vs. Rebecca S. Johnson

 

Dec. 27

• Sheena Diane Fugate vs. Kenneth Fugate II

• Kierra Joseph vs. Michael Stuckey

• Tanya Lynn Fields vs. Timothy Lee Fields

 Dec. 28

• Ashley Hope Johnson vs. Danny Preston Ashcraft, ET AL

• Rhonda Browning vs. Vincent Browning

• Chelsea Lamb vs. Kaleb Thomas Lamb

 Dec. 29

• Bonnie Watson Berry vs. Phillip Andrew Berry

