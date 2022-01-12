Madison County Court Records: Week ending January 28, 2021

District Court
Dec. 27
• Jamie Lynn Baker vs. Roger Wayne Baker
Circuit Court
Dec. 22
• Donald J. Masters vs. Rebecca S. Johnson
Dec. 27
• Sheena Diane Fugate vs. Kenneth Fugate II
• Kierra Joseph vs. Michael Stuckey
• Tanya Lynn Fields vs. Timothy Lee Fields
Dec. 28
• Ashley Hope Johnson vs. Danny Preston Ashcraft, ET AL
• Rhonda Browning vs. Vincent Browning
• Chelsea Lamb vs. Kaleb Thomas Lamb
Dec. 29
• Bonnie Watson Berry vs. Phillip Andrew Berry
