Madison County Court: Week ending August 3, 2022

District Court

 

July 28

• Billie Gayle Combs vs. Christopher Lee Kirkpatrick

 

July 29

• Patricia A. Hatmaker vs. Carl U. Hatmaker

 

Aug. 1

• Alexia Marie Powell vs. Daelyn Andrew White

• Breanna Nicole Ashcraft vs. Christian Nathanial Reay

 

Circuit Court

 

July 28

• Jason Reed vs. Charla Brooks

• Terri R. Noe-Denny vs. Timothy E. Denny

• Kayley Villa vs. Israel Villa

• CHFS EX REL, Corrine E. Michelizzi vs. Robert L. King

 

Aug. 2

• Stephen William Robertson vs. Lyndsay Sams-Robertson

 

Aug. 3

• Carl Hatmaker vs. Patricia Hatmaker

• CHFS EX REL Priscilla N. Crumley vs. Joshua Ryan Meade

