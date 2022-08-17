Madison County Court: Week ending August 3, 2022

District Court
July 28
• Billie Gayle Combs vs. Christopher Lee Kirkpatrick
July 29
• Patricia A. Hatmaker vs. Carl U. Hatmaker
Aug. 1
• Alexia Marie Powell vs. Daelyn Andrew White
• Breanna Nicole Ashcraft vs. Christian Nathanial Reay
Circuit Court
July 28
• Jason Reed vs. Charla Brooks
• Terri R. Noe-Denny vs. Timothy E. Denny
• Kayley Villa vs. Israel Villa
• CHFS EX REL, Corrine E. Michelizzi vs. Robert L. King
Aug. 2
• Stephen William Robertson vs. Lyndsay Sams-Robertson
Aug. 3
• Carl Hatmaker vs. Patricia Hatmaker
• CHFS EX REL Priscilla N. Crumley vs. Joshua Ryan Meade
