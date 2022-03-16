Madison County Court: Week of February 28 - March 2, 2022

District Court

 

Feb. 28

• Kandis Rader vs. Paul Kendall Rader

March 1

• Gabrielle Renee Anderson vs. Warren Kevin Lowery

• Gloria Ann Means vs. Jason Lee Runyon

March 2

• Angela Marie Jones vs. Shawn Byron Jones

• Jennifer Leigh Rice vs. Eric D. Sparks

 

Circuit Court

 

Feb. 24

• William Lockett vs. Shalyne Locket, ET AL

• Stormie Lee Ann McPhearson vs. Mickey Joseph McPhearson

• Bradley Sampson vs. Chelsi M. Bryant

• David Earl Barrett vs. Jennifer Marie Barrett

• Christopher Howard vs. Sarah Howard

Feb. 25

• Timothy Brandon Elam vs. Katelynne McClure

Feb. 28

• Mary Duvall vs. Andrew Mennemeyer

• Candace Ariel Lear vs. James Michael Lear

• Phillip Eugene Roll vs. Sally Jo Schlegler

• Matthew Jackson vs. Autumn Miyer Rhodes

• John Campbell vs. Whitney Parks

• Nathaniel Lamont Pope vs. Carrie R. Varney 

• Jonathan Wayne Harrison vs. Jessica R. Reece

• Danny Griffith, Jr. vs. Sara Griffith

March 1

• Tiffany Paige Wright vs. Ryan Layton Wright

• Daryl Wayne Miles vs. April Lee Ann Miles

March 2

• Kayla Faye Baldridge vs. Donald Anthony Aldridge

 

Foreclosures

 

 Feb. 27

• PNC Bank National Association vs. Joey Howard, ET AL

• Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Michael Stratton, ET AL

