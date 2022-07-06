Madison County Court: Week of June 16 - 22,, 2022

District Court
June 16
• Seth Lee Napier vs. Leigh C. Miller
June 17
• Donna Faye Allen vs. Dustin Lee Allen
June 19
• Crystal Rose vs. Lillian D. Lawson
June 21
• Melissa Northrup vs. James L. Reffett
Circuit Court
June 16
• Mark Farris vs. Vanessa Farris
June 17
• Delissa Deaton vs. David Deaton
• Marilyn Irene Southyard vs. Ray Clarence Southyard, Jr.
June 21
• Wendy Lee Goosey vs. Billy Shawn Goosey
June 22
• Kyra Lynne Gutherie vs. Dallas Martin Gutherie
• Kendra Clowers Plummer vs. James Robert, Jr.
• Whitney Alexander Curtis vs. Jonathon Wesley Curtis
Foreclosures
June 20
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, NOT vs. Unknown Administrator
June 22
• Boone’s Trace Property Owners’ Association vs. RBC, LLC, ET AL
