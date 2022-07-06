Madison County Court: Week of June 16 - 22,, 2022

District Court

June 16

• Seth Lee Napier vs. Leigh C. Miller

June 17

• Donna Faye Allen vs. Dustin Lee Allen

June 19

• Crystal Rose vs. Lillian D. Lawson

June 21

• Melissa Northrup vs. James L. Reffett

 

Circuit Court

June 16

• Mark Farris vs. Vanessa Farris

June 17

• Delissa Deaton vs. David Deaton

• Marilyn Irene Southyard vs. Ray Clarence Southyard, Jr.

June 21

• Wendy Lee Goosey vs. Billy Shawn Goosey

June 22

• Kyra Lynne Gutherie vs. Dallas Martin Gutherie

• Kendra Clowers Plummer vs. James Robert, Jr.

• Whitney Alexander Curtis vs. Jonathon Wesley Curtis

 

Foreclosures

June 20

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, NOT vs. Unknown Administrator

June 22

• Boone’s Trace Property Owners’ Association vs. RBC, LLC, ET AL

