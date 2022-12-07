Madison County Court: Week of November 17 - 23, 2022

District Court
Nov. 18
• Misty Brewer vs. Deleito A. Jones
Nov. 21
• Vanessa Lynn Valentine vs. Terrin Ray Burnette
• Shelby Lyne Brandenburg vs. Dominic Lee Adams
• Commonwealth vs. Aleana Tyler Yocum
• Commonwealth vs. Sammi Carol Lawson
• Commonwealth vs. Adreian Paul
Circuit Court
Nov. 18
• Melissa Adams vs. Kevin Adams
• Marilyn Paige Anderson vs. Aaron Thomas
• Hector Ramirez vs. Brooklyn Paige Hymes
Nov. 21
• Regina Sheri Truitt vs. James Newell Truitt
Foreclosures
Nov. 18
• Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Robert J. Elledge, ET. AL.
Nov. 21
• Pennymac Loan Services, LLC vs. Kirt LaFond, ET AL
• Newrez, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Services vs. Mina Clark
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.