Madison County Court: Week of November 17 - 23, 2022

District Court

 

Nov. 18

• Misty Brewer vs. Deleito A. Jones

Nov. 21

• Vanessa Lynn Valentine vs. Terrin Ray Burnette

• Shelby Lyne Brandenburg vs. Dominic Lee Adams

• Commonwealth vs. Aleana Tyler Yocum

• Commonwealth vs. Sammi Carol Lawson

• Commonwealth vs. Adreian Paul

 

Circuit Court

 

Nov. 18

• Melissa Adams vs. Kevin Adams

• Marilyn Paige Anderson vs. Aaron Thomas

• Hector Ramirez vs. Brooklyn Paige Hymes

Nov. 21

• Regina Sheri Truitt vs. James Newell Truitt

 

Foreclosures

 

Nov. 18

• Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Robert J. Elledge, ET. AL.

Nov. 21

• Pennymac Loan Services, LLC vs. Kirt LaFond, ET AL

• Newrez, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Services vs. Mina Clark

