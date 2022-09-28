Madison County Court: Week of September 8 - 14, 2022

District
Sept. 9
• Alexia Marie Powell vs. Daelyn Andrew White
Sept. 10
• Lakeshia Childers vs. Charity F. Wiggins
• Lakeshia Childers vs. Kirt A. LaFond
• Lori L. Adams vs. Matthew Adams
Circuit Court
Sept. 8
• Apryl Skaggs vs. Eugene Williams
• Brandon Christopher Carter vs. Mary Lynn Carter
Sept. 9
• Brittany Michelle Still vs. Jordan Scott Still
Sept. 12
• Sherry Calico vs. Jeffery Shane Calico
• CHFS EX REL Courtney N. Schweitzer vs. Raymond Thomas
Sept. 13
• Tina Bloomfield vs. Jason Bloomfield
Sept. 14
• Bill Jesse, ET AL vs. Gregory Scott Jesse
• Thomas E. Russell vs. JoAnn D. Russell
• Holden Wade Davis vs., Ashley Amygail Davis
Foreclosures
There were no foreclosures for the week.
