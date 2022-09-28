Madison County Court: Week of September 8 - 14, 2022

District

 

Sept. 9

• Alexia Marie Powell vs. Daelyn Andrew White

Sept. 10

• Lakeshia Childers vs. Charity F. Wiggins

• Lakeshia Childers vs. Kirt A. LaFond

• Lori L. Adams vs. Matthew Adams

Circuit Court

 

Sept. 8

• Apryl Skaggs vs. Eugene Williams

• Brandon Christopher Carter vs. Mary Lynn Carter

Sept. 9

• Brittany Michelle Still vs. Jordan Scott Still

Sept. 12

• Sherry Calico vs. Jeffery Shane Calico

• CHFS EX REL Courtney N. Schweitzer vs. Raymond Thomas

Sept. 13

• Tina Bloomfield vs. Jason Bloomfield

Sept. 14

• Bill Jesse, ET AL vs. Gregory Scott Jesse

• Thomas E. Russell vs. JoAnn D. Russell

• Holden Wade Davis vs., Ashley Amygail Davis

Foreclosures

 

There were no foreclosures for the week.

