Changes are coming to the Madison County Courthouse through a series of updates and renovations to the historic building to bring it more up to date and to better serve the needs of county residents and the judicial staff.
County officials called the project a critical need in order to make the courthouse safer for officials and community members. The courthouse was constructed in 1850 and was most recently renovated in 1960.
“Excited is an understatement when I think about the courthouse renovation project,” said Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor. “We’ve been working and advocating for this much needed project since 2017 with Judge Logue and other members of the Madison County team. Now, we are able to get this accomplished without using any local tax dollars”
Jill Williams, Madison County Deputy Judge-Executive, said the courthouse will keep its historical integrity while the renovations will be focused on providing the necessary space and function for the circuit courts, adding that a third judge was recently added to the county because of the volume of circuit court cases.
Williams said the renovation will address many needs of a building that has one of the state’s top 10 highest circuit court dockets with only one circuit court courtroom. The building is also without a holding cell and lacks Americans with Disability Act (ADA) compliant elevators, is energy inefficient,and lacks the required security features required by the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) for employees and citizens.
“When you think about the legacy of the building and how we will be able to maintain the beautiful history of one of the oldest treasures in our county while modernizing the facilities, and providing judges and citizens with the safety and security both required and deserved, it reminds us how we are continuing to move this county forward,” Taylor said. “This is the good stuff, actually the great stuff, and truly building a better Madison County.”
The renovation project officially launched last October with the establishment of the Project Development Board (PDB). The actual renovations to the temporary circuit court space began in April. The courthouse renovations are expected to begin at the start of 2023, if not sooner, with the project being completed in 2024.
While construction is ongoing, all of the circuit courts, judges and their related offices will move to the temporary Circuit Court space in the old Chase Bank building on Main Street in November. The Madison County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of the building in 2019 for a price not to exceed $750,000.
“This will be as smooth of a transition as possible to provide as little disruption as possible,” Williams said. “Our goal is that the citizens never see a difference, they will just go to a different location.”
The temporary circuit courthouse will be the home of the courts for about 18 months to 2 years while the renovations are ongoing. The total cost of the renovation project will be near $10 to $12 million and will be funded by the AOC. Williams explained the renovations are a state legislative capital project for the AOC.
“As the landlord of the building and as the entity required by law to provide the judicial branch space in Madison County, the Madison County Fiscal Court is required to oversee the project in conjunction with the AOC,” William said.
Integrity Architecture and D.W. Wilburn was selected to oversee the design and construction of the project. Williams said the authorized project scope has an annual use allowance of $1,415,700 for the life of the bond, which will be 100 percent funded through the state project.
The project was previously authorized by the 2018 General Assembly as a lease rather than a Judicial Branch Capital Construction Project. The project was reauthorized in 2021 House Bill 195 (HB 195) as a Judicial Branch Capital Construction Project after much advocacy to pay for the entire project.
Renovation plans call for the existing courthouse to receive a total makeover. There will be an addition on the Second Street side of the courthouse, which will include a sally-port, holding cells, and additional secured spaces. As part of the existing renovation, there will be an additional courtroom and the drug court will also move into the courthouse.
“The courthouse will now become the judicial center for Madison County and allow separation of the judicial branch of local government and administrative functions of local government,” Williams said.
