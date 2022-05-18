Madison County Courts: April 28 - May 4, 2022

District Court
April 29
• Melanie L. Jones vs. Jacob Dalton Stamper
• Janice H. Bush vs. Grady Hugh Bishop
May 2
• Kasey R. Reams vs. Rusty N. Reams
• Angela Renee Caudill vs. James Kirvan
Circuit Court
April 29
• Leslee Miller vs. Bryan Wilmont
May 2
• Gary Critison Cable vs. Kelli L. Loudermilk
• Rebecca Nicole Messina vs. Mathew Charles Messina
• Alberta Brandenburg vs. Tiffany Brandenburg, ET AL
• CHFS EX REL, Joyce M. Martin vs. Eric Shannon Cromer
May 3
• Delana Kay Wommer vs. Lewis William Wommer
• CHFS EX REL, Stephanie M. Holsinger vs. James B. Cottrell
• Mark Clayton Burcham vs. Melissa Renee Burcham
• Amy Laura Ritter vs. Benjamin Ritter
• Jillian Abigail Schlereth vs. Andrew Michael Schlereth
• Mckayla June Caywood vs. Daniel Ray Caywood
May 4
• Keith Andrew Williams vs. Renee Williams
Foreclosures
May 3
• Citizens Bank, N.A. vs Taylor M. Love
May 4
• Trust Bank, Successor by Merger vs. James H. Hicks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.