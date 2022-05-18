Madison County Courts: April 28 - May 4, 2022

District Court

April 29

• Melanie L. Jones vs. Jacob Dalton Stamper

• Janice H. Bush vs. Grady Hugh Bishop

May 2

• Kasey R. Reams vs. Rusty N. Reams

• Angela Renee Caudill vs. James Kirvan

 

Circuit Court

 

April 29

• Leslee Miller vs. Bryan Wilmont

May 2

• Gary Critison Cable vs. Kelli L. Loudermilk

• Rebecca Nicole Messina vs. Mathew Charles Messina

• Alberta Brandenburg vs. Tiffany Brandenburg, ET AL

• CHFS EX REL, Joyce M. Martin vs. Eric Shannon Cromer

May 3

• Delana Kay Wommer vs. Lewis William Wommer

• CHFS EX REL, Stephanie M. Holsinger vs. James B. Cottrell

• Mark Clayton Burcham vs. Melissa Renee Burcham

• Amy Laura Ritter vs. Benjamin Ritter

• Jillian Abigail Schlereth vs. Andrew Michael Schlereth

• Mckayla June Caywood vs. Daniel Ray Caywood

May 4

• Keith Andrew Williams vs. Renee Williams

 

Foreclosures

May 3

• Citizens Bank, N.A. vs Taylor M. Love

May 4

• Trust Bank, Successor by Merger vs. James H. Hicks

