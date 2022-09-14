Madison County Courts: August 25 - 31, 2022

District Court

 

August 25

• Rachel Lynne Rector vs. Kendall Glenn Hacker

 

Circuit Court

August 25

• Allee Whicker vs. Christopher Wicker

• Ladonna Cox vs. Ralph Cox, ET., AL

• William Sloan vs. Angelica Adkins

• Anna Rebecca Shell vs. Christopher Robert Shell

August 29

• Sara T. Drager vs. Ryan M. Goralski

August 30

• CHFS EX REL., Charlotte Jo Quillen vs. Steven Dewayne Poynter

• Isabella Sophia Manning vs. Christopher Chad Manning

 

Foreclosures

August 29

• Movement Mortgage, LLC vs. Timothy Ryan Wall, ET AL

August 30

• Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Robertson as possible heir

• U.S. Bank National Association, Not In It vs. Cappeloni, PA

