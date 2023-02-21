Madison County Courts: February 2 - 8, 2023

District Court
Feb. 2
• Haley Brianna Smith vs. Hunter Lane Parker
Feb. 3
• Matalee Borders vs. Nacori Walker
Feb. 6
• Brian K. Cupp vs. Shayla Renee Vaughn
Feb. 8
• Mary Frances Cole vs. James Ronald Sellards
Circuit Court
Feb. 2
• Danetta Hall vs. Jerry E. Robinson, Jr.
• Lindsey Danielle Brown vs. Rico Brown, Jr.
Feb. 3
• Billie Jo Lamb – Rogers vs. Lewis Rogers
Feb. 6
• April Leann Carman vs. Jason Carman
• Robert Raymond Weigel vs. Laura Nicole Weigel
Feb. 7
• Kacie M. O’Daniel vs Brandon O’Daniel
• Joshua Anderson vs. Shauna Anderson
Feb. 8
• Davina Denise Workman vs. Christopher John Workman
Foreclosures
Feb. 2
• JAF Property Investments, LLC vs. N. L. Amster, ET AL
• U.S. Bank National Association, as indent vs. Ron Cardinali
