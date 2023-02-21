Madison County Courts: February 2 - 8, 2023

District Court

Feb. 2

• Haley Brianna Smith vs. Hunter Lane Parker

Feb. 3

• Matalee Borders vs. Nacori Walker

 Feb. 6

• Brian K. Cupp vs. Shayla Renee Vaughn

Feb. 8

• Mary Frances Cole vs. James Ronald Sellards

Circuit Court

Feb. 2

• Danetta Hall vs. Jerry E. Robinson, Jr. 

• Lindsey Danielle Brown vs. Rico Brown, Jr.

Feb. 3

• Billie Jo Lamb – Rogers vs. Lewis Rogers 

Feb. 6

• April Leann Carman vs. Jason Carman

• Robert Raymond Weigel vs. Laura Nicole Weigel

Feb. 7

• Kacie M. O’Daniel vs Brandon O’Daniel

• Joshua Anderson vs. Shauna Anderson

Feb. 8

• Davina Denise Workman vs. Christopher John Workman

 

Foreclosures

Feb. 2

• JAF Property Investments, LLC vs. N. L. Amster, ET AL

• U.S. Bank National Association, as indent vs. Ron Cardinali

