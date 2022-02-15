Madison County Courts: January 30 - February 2, 2022

District Court

 Jan. 31

• Douglas Whitmore vs. Ashley Nicole Cameron

 

Circuit Court

 Jan. 27

• Jeana Eversole vs. Dustin Eversole

• Timothy Ryan Gallogly vs. Catherine Alexa Gallogly

• Teresa Ann Webb vs. Darrell Keith Webb

• Donna Jo Wright vs. Larry Nelson Wright

Jan. 31

• Hailey Dene Yett vs. Kendall Cunningham

Feb. 1

• Candace Campbell vs. Jeremy Campbell

• Troy Allen Lane vs Lisa Lynn Lane

• James Hawkins vs. Angela Hawkins

• Kevin Lewis Wiley vs. Ashley Katherine Wiley

• Julian Sydney Lowe vs. Miranda Siques

• Dannielle Bonnie Davis vs. William Thomas Davis

• Paul Barrett vs. Myrtle Corman, ET AL 

No foreclosures this week

