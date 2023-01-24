Madison County Courts: January 5 - 11, 2023

District Court
Jan. 6
• Karen Quarrels vs. Richard Quarrels
Jan. 11
• Danyelle N. Brockert vs. Timothy Hays Isaacs
• Leslie A. Philbeck vs. Jase W. Fidler
Circuit Court
Jan. 5
• Amanda Susan Barrett vs. Tyler Ray Barrett
Jan. 6
• Walker Madden vs. Eulah Madden
• Logan Dean Conner vs. Payden Faith Richmond Conner
• Nora Jean Mason vs. Larry W. Mason
Jan. 9
• Lola Bauer vs. Lakin Brown
• CHFS EX REL., Pamela L. Gordon vs. Jimmy W. Marcum
Jan. 10
• Carmine Salerno vs. Allison Salerno
Jan. 11
• Kalli Fain vs. David Conway
• Sylvia Ruthann Davidson vs. Shannon Damrell, ET AL
Foreclosures
Jan. 10
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB NOT vs. Maxine Powell
Jan. 11
• United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC vs. Robert N. Howell, ET AL
