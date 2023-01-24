Madison County Courts: January 5 - 11, 2023

District Court

Jan. 6

• Karen Quarrels vs. Richard Quarrels

Jan. 11

• Danyelle N. Brockert vs. Timothy Hays Isaacs

• Leslie A. Philbeck vs. Jase W. Fidler

Circuit Court

Jan. 5

• Amanda Susan Barrett vs. Tyler Ray Barrett

Jan. 6

• Walker Madden vs. Eulah Madden

• Logan Dean Conner vs. Payden Faith Richmond Conner

• Nora Jean Mason vs. Larry W. Mason

Jan. 9

• Lola Bauer vs. Lakin Brown

• CHFS EX REL., Pamela L. Gordon vs. Jimmy W. Marcum

Jan. 10

• Carmine Salerno vs. Allison Salerno

Jan. 11

• Kalli Fain vs. David Conway

• Sylvia Ruthann Davidson vs. Shannon Damrell, ET AL

Foreclosures

Jan. 10

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB NOT vs. Maxine Powell

Jan. 11

• United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC vs. Robert N. Howell, ET AL

Recommended for you