Madison County Courts: October 27 - November 2, 2022

District Court

Oct. 27

• Jarrod Andrew Tackett vs. Adam Jarrod Tackett

Oct. 28

• Toni Faye Burchett vs. Megan Lane Morehead

Oct. 31

• Justin David Belcher vs. Felicia Nicole Barger

Nov. 1

• Petra Hildegard Dorman vs. Gale Lee Dorman

Nov. 2

• James E. Gillespie vs. Tina M. Burns

• Tara Kristin Kutter vs. John Paul Kutter

 

Circuit Court 

Oct. 28

• Alexis Grace Winchester vs. Casey Brian Ray Culton

• Jackie K. Cates vs. Makenzie L. Wiles

Oct. 31

• CHFS EX. REL., Krista D. Agee vs. Ronnie G. Agee

• CHFS EX REL, Tara B. Roark vs. Kenneth W. Collins

• CHFS EX REL, Ashley M. Stivers vs. Joshua Duncil

Nov. 1

• Vaughn Joseph Schum, Jr., ET. AL vs. Laura Sinclair, ET. AL.

• Lindsey Rae Lear vs. Freddie Keith Lear, Jr. 

• Donna Cooper vs. Jeff Cooper

 

Foreclosures

Oct. 31

• Kentucky Housing Corporation vs. Daniel Ray Rogers, ET. AL

