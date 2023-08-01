Madison County Courts Recap: Week ending July 19, 2023

District Court

July 13

• Emily Lavern Roberts vs. Justin Kane Jarrell

July 14

• Nettie D. Davis vs. Bobby Dale Davis

• Breonna Faith Hope Pay vs. Dakota Allen-Chase Pay

• Ashley Leann Rachford vs. Cody Taylor Rachford

• Stormy Moore vs. Deadra Rene Johnson

July 18

• Sharon Faye Richmond vs. Jason Adam Fugate

July 19

• Courtney Paige Spradling vs. Eddie Ryan Spradling

 

Circuit Court

July 13

• Lora Catherine Nicholson vs. Gary Lee Nicholson, II

July 14

• Stephanie Davis vs. Terry Davis, ET AL

• Desiree Jeanette Pickett vs. Neige Bothne

July 18

• Aaron Anthony Jameson vs. Samantha Rose Jameson

July 19

• Brandon Sallee vs. Jayme L. Sallee

• Austin Tyler Cummins vs. Bailee Jane Crawford

• Ryan Edward Oller vs. Andrea Jones Oller

• Kevin R. Johnson vs. Savanna A. Johnson

• Ashley Reynolds vs. Dearron Ballew

 

Foreclosures

July 18

• Potter Flats Investment Trust vs. Unknown Heirs of John Himes and Spouses

