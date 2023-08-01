Madison County Courts Recap: Week ending July 19, 2023

District Court
July 13
• Emily Lavern Roberts vs. Justin Kane Jarrell
July 14
• Nettie D. Davis vs. Bobby Dale Davis
• Breonna Faith Hope Pay vs. Dakota Allen-Chase Pay
• Ashley Leann Rachford vs. Cody Taylor Rachford
• Stormy Moore vs. Deadra Rene Johnson
July 18
• Sharon Faye Richmond vs. Jason Adam Fugate
July 19
• Courtney Paige Spradling vs. Eddie Ryan Spradling
Circuit Court
July 13
• Lora Catherine Nicholson vs. Gary Lee Nicholson, II
July 14
• Stephanie Davis vs. Terry Davis, ET AL
• Desiree Jeanette Pickett vs. Neige Bothne
July 18
• Aaron Anthony Jameson vs. Samantha Rose Jameson
July 19
• Brandon Sallee vs. Jayme L. Sallee
• Austin Tyler Cummins vs. Bailee Jane Crawford
• Ryan Edward Oller vs. Andrea Jones Oller
• Kevin R. Johnson vs. Savanna A. Johnson
• Ashley Reynolds vs. Dearron Ballew
Foreclosures
July 18
• Potter Flats Investment Trust vs. Unknown Heirs of John Himes and Spouses
